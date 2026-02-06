General Women’s Union, UN Women hold exhibition to support Afghan women entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union (GWU), in partnership with UN Women – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Office and UN Women Afghanistan Country Office, organised a two-day exhibition aimed at supporting Afghan women entrepreneurs, promoting peer-to-peer learning, and strengthening partnerships with Emirati women entrepreneurs.

The event, held at the GWU's premises, was inaugurated by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, in the presence of Aisha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, Chairwoman of the UAE Businesswomen’s Council, and Aisha Ali Al Mansoori, Deputy Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of United Nations entities, the UAE Businesswomen’s Council, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Emirati women entrepreneurs.

In her opening remarks, Al Suwaidi said the exhibition reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthening women’s role in sustainable development.

She noted that the initiative builds on the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose leadership has prioritised creating an enabling environment for women at both national and global levels.

"This vision aligns with the UAE’s efforts to enhance cooperation and knowledge exchange among women across countries and cultures, and to provide inclusive and enabling platforms that support women-led enterprises, foster innovation, and facilitate the development of sustainable partnerships that improve livelihoods for women and their families," Al Suwaidi stated.

The event focused on supporting women-led businesses and facilitating the exchange of skills and expertise between Afghan and Emirati women entrepreneurs, particularly in handicrafts, traditional industries, and heritage-based production. It also sought to promote joint institutional partnerships, in line with the UAE’s approach to economic diplomacy and its commitment to advancing the role of women in sustainable development.

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, said, "The exchange—the first of its kind in the region—demonstrates the strength of the strategic partnership between the UAE and UN Women." She highlighted that supporting women remains a cornerstone for advancing peace, security, and prosperity, and a central pillar of the UAE’s development cooperation and women-centred foreign policy.

Speaking on behalf of the Afghan women entrepreneurs’ delegation, an Afghan entrepreneur expressed the delegation’s appreciation to the UAE for its hospitality and for providing a platform to support and showcase their enterprises.

She emphasised the delegation’s interest in formalising and expanding cooperation between the two sides and highlighted the long-standing expertise of Afghan women entrepreneurs in carpet weaving, traditional garments, and saffron production.

She also noted that approximately 1.4 million women are engaged in the carpet industry across Afghanistan, enabling them to generate sustainable income and support their families from their homes.

The UAE is among the leading countries supporting Afghan women entrepreneurs and promoting the exchange of expertise, reflecting its commitment to expanding economic opportunities and knowledge sharing.