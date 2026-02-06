Cleveland Clinic’s global network experts to share knowledge at World Health Expo Dubai

DUBAI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts from Cleveland Clinic’s international locations will share strategies for healthcare excellence and insights into innovative treatments and medical research at World Health Expo Dubai (WHX Dubai), formerly Arab Health, in the Middle East’s largest healthcare event, taking place from 9th to 12th February.

Cleveland Clinic will feature a delegation of clinical and operational leaders across WHX Dubai and WHX Labs Dubai, presenting on advanced therapies, surgical innovation, laboratory leadership, antimicrobial stewardship, women in leadership, and healthcare ESG.

Cleveland Clinic’s participation underscores the collaborative nature of its global operations, with facilities in the US, Canada, the UK, and the UAE, working together to advance patient care, medical education, and research.

Cleveland Clinic’s international footprint now includes 23 hospitals and more than 280 outpatient facilities, alongside a growing network of global patient representatives connecting with patients across 17 countries, and strategic relationships with hospitals in Chile, Croatia, Mexico, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

“Cleveland Clinic’s global network continues to evolve as we introduce new models of care and expand our ability to support patients across continents,” said Tommaso Falcone, M.D., Executive Vice President and President of International and Emerging Markets at Cleveland Clinic. “WHX Dubai brings together forward-thinking clinicians and healthcare organisations, and it’s an ideal setting to highlight the innovative work happening across our system and to learn from others who share our commitment to advancing care delivery.”