Global Energy Efficiency Alliance holds first meeting at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA) held its first meeting at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2026.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and President of GEEA, chaired the meeting, which brought together ministers representing member states, along with representatives of international organisations, the private sector, and financing institutions, marking a strategic step toward a new phase of international collaboration on energy efficiency.

The meeting featured a presentation of GEEA’s Charter, under which member states commit to the Alliance’s targets, including doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvement to exceed 4 percent annually by 2030. This aligns with international climate commitments and contributes to accelerating emissions reductions and enhancing resource efficiency, positioning energy efficiency as one of the most impactful and fastest pathways to delivering tangible climate and economic benefits during the current decade.

Participants also discussed the broad outlines of the Alliance’s strategy and its statute, including the establishment of subsidiary committees, with a focus on developing integrated and actionable work plans that ensure a transition from commitments to practical implementation.

Discussions further addressed policy alignment between national and international efforts, governance mechanisms, impact measurement, and the exchange of data and expertise.

The meeting also witnessed the launch of GEEA’s digital platform, GEEA.AE, the first of its kind interactive hub for exchanging expertise on energy efficiency policies, government projects, and investment opportunities available across member states, while also providing a platform to showcase the technologies and innovative solutions offered by members.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the platform brings together governments, the private sector, technology providers, the banking and financial sectors, and academia.

“The global energy system wastes more than US$2 trillion every year due to inefficient energy use across buildings, industry, and the transport sector. These losses go far beyond the financial dimension, translating into lost productivity, avoidable emissions, and missed development opportunities. This underscores the importance of GEEA, which reflects the UAE’s approach of leading through implementation and collective action," Al Mazrouei said.

He explained that the world does not suffer from a lack of energy efficiency solutions, but rather from a clear implementation gap. Global energy efficiency improvement rates remain below 2 percent annually, while achieving climate goals and reaching net zero requires increasing this rate to more than 4 percent per year.

He warned that the continued mismatch between ambition and execution would result in higher costs and increased emissions, negatively impacting energy security and economic stability.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that energy efficiency is fundamentally an issue of equity and development, noting that approximately 675 million people worldwide still lack access to electricity, while billions more rely on inefficient and costly energy systems—limiting growth opportunities and directly affecting quality of life.

He further noted that the commitment announced at COP28 to double the global rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030 marked a critical turning point, restoring energy efficiency to the forefront of practical climate solutions as one of the fastest-impact and most cost-effective pathways compared to other options.

“The UAE has placed energy efficiency at the core of its national policies, achieving tangible results that include emissions reductions, energy savings, and enhanced economic returns. The launch of GEEA represents a continuation of this approach and a strategic effort to unify international action in this critical field," he added.

For his part, Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Vice President of GEEA, said, “GEEA is the first international platform of its kind to bring together governments, the private sector, international organisations, financial institutions, and research and innovation centres under one umbrella. It provides a practical framework for sharing successful experiences, developing unified benchmarking tools, and delivering technical support to initiatives aimed at reducing energy waste, while transferring the UAE’s successful energy efficiency experience to countries around the world.”

Al Olama emphasised that the Alliance offers an open invitation to countries, institutions, and companies around the world to join a coordinated collective effort that moves decisively from planning to implementation.

This effort aims to help build a future in which energy is accessible, efficient, equitable, and sustainable, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a trusted global partner and a proactive contributor to shaping the future of the energy sector.

The UAE announced the launch of the Alliance at a high-level roundtable during the World Governments Summit 2025. The roundtable discussed the Alliance’s overarching framework with the participation of representatives of a number of countries, international organisations, private sector entities, and financing institutions.

During the 10th Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, held in Brussels, Belgium, the UAE formally assumed the presidency of the Alliance for the next three years.