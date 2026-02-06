Noura Al Kaabi participates in 10th Association of Caribbean States International Cooperation Conference

DUBAI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in a high-level panel discussion held as part of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) 10th International Cooperation Conference, convened on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

The panel, titled Towards a Resilient Future: Collaborative Pathways for the Greater Caribbean and MENA Regions, brought together senior officials and experts to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation between the two regions in support of sustainable development and resilience.

During the discussion, Al Kaabi highlighted the importance the United Arab Emirates places on building and sustaining bridges of cooperation, partnership, and dialogue with Caribbean States.

In this context, she underscored the UAE’s commitment to advancing relations founded on trust, credibility, and mutual respect, emphasising that such partnerships are essential to promoting long-term stability, inclusive growth, and shared prosperity for people across regions.

Al Kaabi also noted that the UAE’s approach to international cooperation prioritises practical collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation-driven solutions, particularly in areas such as sustainable development, economic diversification, digital transformation, and climate resilience.

The 10th ACS International Cooperation Conference serves as an important platform for dialogue and engagement between the Association of Caribbean States and international partners, fostering greater coordination and cooperation in pursuit of sustainable development and resilience for the peoples of the Greater Caribbean and beyond.