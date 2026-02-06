Competitions for People of Determination open at Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Competitions for People of Determination commenced on Friday at the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. The activities are organised by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in cooperation with the Tolerance Club at Abu Dhabi University.

The competitions aim to empower People of Determination, enhance their social and cultural participation, and reinforce values of inclusivity, sustainability and tolerance.

They provide participants with opportunities to showcase their skills and talents through activities tailored to their abilities, helping to build confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity and community engagement.

Running until 10th February, the competitions are open daily from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Organisers have ensured a comprehensive and inclusive programme that accommodates People of Determination needs, offering a safe and supportive environment with logistical support, technical assistance and specialised supervision.

Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chair of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, said dedicating competitions to People of Determination reflects the Award’s commitment to community initiatives and to strengthening partnerships with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi University.

Al Mansouri added that the competitions were designed in line with standards that recognise diversity in abilities and ensure equal opportunities for all participants, reflecting the humanitarian and community-focused ethos of the Award.

He noted that cooperation among the organising entities represents a successful model of institutional integration in support of a more inclusive and sustainable society.

The competition opens with “Teamwork Day”, featuring interactive activities for children, families and People of Determination aimed at promoting cooperation and social cohesion, alongside physical games conducted in a safe and inclusive environment.

The second day focuses on the arts, providing participants with opportunities to express their creativity through methods suited to their abilities, with an emphasis on national identity. The third day, themed “Tolerance”, includes a competition for the best artwork reflecting human values.

The fourth day features an interactive awareness lecture delivered by specialists, combining knowledge-sharing with dialogue to deepen participants’ understanding of community values. The programme concludes with “Family Appreciation Day”, highlighting the role of families in supporting People of Determination. Children will take part in creative activities and produce visual messages expressing gratitude and affection.

Accompanying activities, including the “Interaction Wheel” and the “Gift System”, will run throughout the event to enrich visitor engagement.

The competitions are expected to attract wide participation from People of Determination, their families and community members, reflecting the UAE’s continued commitment to empowering all segments of society.