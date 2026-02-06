DCD highlights Abu Dhabi's progress in improving quality of life for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has highlighted the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the Emirate to enhance the quality of life for People of Determination and strengthen inclusive practices across all sectors.

This took place during DCD’s meeting with the United Nations Global Disability Fund, the only global funding mechanism dedicated to disability inclusion.

During the meeting, DCD reviewed key achievements and initiatives that have contributed to the development of an integrated system empowering People of Determination. These include supportive policies, enhanced services, and the creation of accessible and inclusive urban and community environments that enables active and sustainable participation of People of Determination in all aspects of life.

Both parties also discussed opportunities for partnership under the Disability-Friendly Cities and Communities Framework project, which serves as a leading model reflecting the Emirate’s vision of building inclusive cities and communities, as well as the Resilient and Inclusive Cities Initiative, hosted by the Global Disability Fund, which supports governments worldwide in ensuring cities are inclusive for all persons with disabilities.

This collaboration aims to further develop the Inclusive Cities Index, contributing to greater independence, equal opportunities, and a higher quality of life for all.

This meeting is part of the Department’s commitment to aligning its vision with international partners, building on global best practices in inclusion, and strengthening institutional integration to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading city in empowering and integrating People of Determination at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the DCD, and Dr Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector at DCD, along with the project team. They met with Dr. Ola Abu Al Ghaib, Director of the UN Global Disability Fund.

Al Dhaheri explained that this partnership extends Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its position as an inclusive city that empowers all segments of society. He stressed that the DCD is working to develop a comprehensive ecosystem that promotes the adoption of inclusive and sustainable practices across government and private entities under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi People of Determination strategy.

He added that Abu Dhabi is ready to showcase its pioneering experience in integrating and empowering People of Determination and to present the Inclusive Cities and Communities Framework as a global model that can be applied in cities worldwide.

Dr. Al Hyas affirmed that cooperation with the UN Global Disability Fund represents a valuable opportunity to exchange international expertise and learn from best practices. This, she noted, enhances the credibility of the Disability Friendly Cities and Communities Framework and reinforces its leadership both locally and globally.

Dr. Al Ghaib emphasised that the partnership with Abu Dhabi is an inspiring model for international cooperation in the field of inclusion. She added that DCD has demonstrated a firm commitment to implementing a holistic approach in designing policies and initiatives that support People of Determination.

She stated that the Inclusive City initiative represents a pivotal step towards creating more equitable and just cities that guarantee accessibility and full participation for everyone.

She noted that the Disability Friendly Cities and Communities Framework provides a clear roadmap for developing environments that embrace universal accessibility across both physical and digital spaces and ensure access to services across sectors, thereby contributing to an urban system that safeguards dignity and guarantees equal opportunities for everyone.

She added that GDF looks forward to collaborating with the initiatives to further support implementation and broaden impact.