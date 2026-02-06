MoHESR partners with Microsoft on AI to elevate higher education

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft that will see the two entities leverage Microsoft Azure and cloud AI capabilities to research and develop prototype AI agents focused on further enhancing the provision of higher education in the UAE in alignment with national priorities.

“The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is committed to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced research, in support of a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready nation," said Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

He added that partnerships, such as this collaboration with Microsoft, reflect this commitment by deepening engagement across the higher education and scientific research ecosystem and ensuring that research and innovation outcomes are closely aligned with national priorities.

The focus is on four prototype agents: the Lifelong Learning and Skills Progression agent supports career and skills navigation through in-demand skills and learning pathways; the Faculty Enablement and Course Co-Creation agent helps faculty update curricula and co-design courses and credentials with industry; the Student Personalised Learning agent provides personalised learning support to help students progress at their own pace; and the Research Mission Alignment agent connects research to national missions and real-world challenges to strengthen societal impact.

As part of the collaboration, MoHESR and Microsoft will identify further opportunities to leverage Microsoft Azure and Microsoft cloud AI capabilities, pursue a participatory design approach with relevant stakeholders, which includes faculty, students, and industry, and explore potential technical collaboration areas in data analytics, machine learning, and AI.

Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said, “Agentic AI represents a transformative opportunity for the public sector - especially in education- by enabling dynamic, personalised learning experiences and driving operational efficiencies."

For the UAE, embracing agentic AI in education will not only empower students and educators to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving world but also position the nation at the forefront of global innovation, preparing future generations to lead and succeed in a knowledge-based economy, he added.

The Ministry’s collaboration with Microsoft reflects its commitment to fostering innovative private sector partnerships aimed at building an interconnected ecosystem that equips students with the skills needed to contribute to a knowledge-based economy and the future labour market.