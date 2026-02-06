SAKINA Integrated Mental Health Conference 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The SAKINA Integrated Mental Health Conference (SIMC-2026) opened on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Organised by SEHA, a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group, the two-day conference is being held at the Conrad Etihad Towers Hotel.

Held under the theme “From Insight to Impact: Driving the Future of Mental Health,” the conference focuses on translating scientific research, clinical best practices and lived experiences into practical, measurable outcomes in mental health care.

It brings together government entities, healthcare authorities, specialists, academics, policymakers and healthcare leaders to strengthen cross-sector collaboration and accelerate system-wide impact.

The SIMC-2026 conference is designed to reaffirm integrated mental health as a national priority and a foundation for societal well-being.

Discussions are set to centre on innovation, equity, sustainability, and the delivery of compassionate, outcomes-driven care, highlighting the importance of coordinated action across healthcare, policy, academia, and the community sectors.

In her opening address, Sheikha Hamda bint Khalifa Al Nahyan, SAKINA’s Ambassador for Strategic Initiatives, said that the strength of nations is built by their people and adherence to family values and ethics, noting that investing in human well-being is the core of stability and prosperity.

She explained that designating 2026 as the “Year of the Family” reflects the wise leadership’s belief that nation-building begins at home.

She also affirmed that since the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has placed human well-being and quality of life at the core of its national development.

Dr. Zain Alyafei, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, commented, “Achieving sustainable national mental health goals requires collective responsibility across all sectors. SAKINA provides an important platform to strengthen coordination between government entities, healthcare providers, and community partners to support the development of resilient and future-ready mental health systems.”

Dr. Nahida Ahmed, SIMC-2026 Conference Chair and Chief Medical Officer of SAKINA, said that the conference aims to focus on translating evidence into practice to support integrated mental health systems that are evidence-based, compassionate, and focused on meaningful outcomes for individuals and communities.