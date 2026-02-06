Saeed Al Hajeri receives First Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs of Mongolia

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, received Radnaased Shatarbal, First Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs of Mongolia.

The meeting took place during Shatarbal's visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

During the meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Mongolia across areas of mutual interest, in a manner that serves the aspirations of the two nations and peoples, particularly as 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Al Hajeri commended the strong relations between the UAE and Mongolia, affirming the importance of continuing joint efforts to expand constructive cooperation, and enhance coordination in the economic, investment, and development fields, in support of mutual interests and sustainable development in both countries.