Saeed Al Hajeri receives Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, received Farrukh Sharifzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, along with his accompanying delegation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), during their visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2026.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Tajikistan, reviewed existing areas of cooperation and opportunities to further develop them across several sectors, including renewable energy and sustainability, and addressed a range of issues of mutual interest.

Al Hajeri commended the strong relations between the UAE and Tajikistan, underscoring both sides’ commitment to further strengthening cooperation across various fields, particularly in the economic and investment sectors, and to advancing cooperation in the government sector between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides commended the strong and deep-rooted relations between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels, highlighting numerous opportunities and significant potential to further strengthen these relations across various fields, in support of mutual interests and sustainable development in both nations.