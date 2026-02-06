EU plans extended stays beyond 90 days for people with one of 6 jobs

BRUSSELS, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has announced it will look into allowing certain non-EU professionals to stay in the EU beyond the current 90/180-day rule, as part of a future overhaul of its visa system. It also asked EU countries to make visa access "simpler and faster" for skilled workers.

To facilitate smoother travel experiences and stimulate economic growth, the document identified six occupations that could potentially access member states for prolonged durations.

These included touring artists, athletes participating in sporting competitions, specialists engaged in cross-border initiatives, personnel supporting EU industries and services, and lorry drivers servicing EU enterprises.