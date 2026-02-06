Secretary-General of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets President of North Macedonia

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ambassador Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, met with Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, on the sidelines of the global celebrations marking the International Day of Human Fraternity.

During the meeting, which took place at the official reception hosted by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace last evening in honour of President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova at the Al Aqah Heritage Museums Village in Fujairah.

Both sides disscused joint cooperation to promote the values of human fraternity, coexistence, and mutual understanding among nations, contributing to the achievement of comprehensive and sustainable development in societies.