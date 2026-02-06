Arab Economic and Social Council commends GWU's leading role in implementing project's first phase

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the efforts of the General Women's Union in supporting and empowering Arab women economically received wide acclaim during the 117th ordinary session of the Arab Economic and Social Council.

Held at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, the Council praised the GWU's pioneering role in completing the first phase of the "Arab Observatory for Women's Economic Development" project.

The General Women's Union participated as part of the UAE delegation led by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. Representing the GWU, Eng. Ghalia Ali Al Mannai, Head of Strategic and Developmental Affairs, presented the implementation of the first phase of the project.

The Observatory is considered the first integrated Arab system dedicated to unifying regional efforts to enhance women's participation in sustainable economic development.

The Arab Economic and Social Council extended its thanks to the United Arab Emirates, represented by the General Women's Union, in appreciation of its efforts in leading and implementing the first phase of the project, and developing its operational structure and management.

During the presentation, Al Mannai emphasised that the Observatory aims to build partnerships between women entrepreneurs in the Arab world, enhance women's capacities with the skills and knowledge necessary for economic independence, and increase their contribution to productivity, in addition to enabling them to access investment opportunities and exchange expertise and experiences between Arab countries.

She explained that the Observatory's scope of work includes the areas of economic participation, investment opportunities, training and development, and target markets and sectors, in addition to the virtual council and the digital library.

She also reviewed the executive plan for the initiative, which was launched in 2024 with its approval at the meeting of the Arab Women Committee. This was followed by the adoption of the United Arab Emirates' proposal to establish the "Arab Observatory for Women's Economic Development" project during the 33rd session of the Arab Summit. Subsequently, the launch plan was announced at a high-level meeting of permanent delegates to the League of Arab States, leading up to the first meeting of the Executive Committee with the participation of representatives from several Arab countries to ensure the pilot operation of the Observatory.

This Arab recognition comes as a confirmation of the UAE's position as a key partner in supporting joint Arab action, and as an embodiment of the vision of H.H.Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation," in building an integrated Arab system that opens wider horizons for women to be active partners in the economy and development, thereby consolidating the paths of sustainability and prosperity for Arab societies.