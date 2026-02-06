Hazza bin Zayed attends 1st Al Ain Heritage Festival

AL AIN, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the inaugural Al Ain Heritage Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and taking place at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain until 9th February 2026, under the theme Tales from Our Heritage.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza toured the festival’s key pavilions and activities, showcasing the richness and diversity of Emirati heritage and highlighting Al Ain’s status as a cultural hub dedicated to preserving Emirati traditions and reinforcing national values.

As part of his tour, his visited the Date Festival, which highlights the historical and cultural significance of date palm trees. The festival features a dedicated Date Market, showcasing eight date competitions for select varieties, including Elite Al Ain, Khalas, Shishi, Zamli, Boumaan, Dabbas, Fard and Wahat.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also toured a range of festival activities, including the Honey Village, traditional handicraft displays, folk art performances, Emirati cooking demonstrations, and interactive educational programmes for children and families.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the importance of organising heritage and cultural events that embody a national commitment to strengthening the role of heritage, safeguarding community values, and integrating them into daily life as an integral part of the national identity.

Al Ain Heritage Festival serves as a cultural and heritage platform celebrating authentic Emirati heritage through a diverse programme of events and activities. The Outdoor Performance Arena hosts live heritage shows, including falconry displays and Arabian saluki shows, alongside traditional cooking activities that showcase Emirati, Gulf and Arab cuisine through live demonstrations.

The festival also features traditional art performances, as well as heritage-themed artistic, poetic and theatrical evenings.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and a number of officials.