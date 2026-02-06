17th International Workshop on Advanced Materials concludes in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 17th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM) has concluded in Ras Al Khaimah after three days of high-level scientific discussions, collaboration and academic exchange.

The programme also included an additional day dedicated to student engagement and visits to industrial companies in the Emirate, aiming to link advancements in materials science with real-world applications.

Bringing together more than 200 leading scientists, researchers and students from over 20 countries, IWAM featured a comprehensive program of lectures, poster sessions, panel discussions and research presentations focused on advances in materials science and their role in addressing global challenges.

Throughout the workshop, participants explored how advanced materials research can contribute to sustainable development, energy efficiency, environmental resilience and the advancement of future technologies.

The discussions highlighted the importance of collaboration between academia, research institutions and industry in translating scientific discovery into practical applications.

Key moments of IWAM included the opening address delivered by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and the presentation of the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science to Professor Omar Yaghi, winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, for his outstanding and transformative contributions to science.

As part of the programme, participating scientists visited key industrial companies across Ras Al Khaimah, including RAK Ceramics, Julphar Gulf Pharmaceuticals and Caresoft Global, reinforcing the growing collaboration between academic research and industry in the Emirate.

The workshop also featured the Ras Al Khaimah Educational Innovation and Sustainability Competition, engaging school students from across the UAE to encourage an early interest and active participation in scientific fields. The competition, organised by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, received a total of 403 entries from across the country and saw winners receive their prize from RAKCAM board members.

There was also substantial interest in the forum from local UAE universities, with 128 professors and students from across the country taking part, including 18 from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah.

Now in its 17th edition, IWAM continues to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a global hub for scientific dialogue, research collaboration and future-focused innovation, reflecting the Emirate’s long-term commitment to knowledge, science and sustainable development.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tonnes per year.