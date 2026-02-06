Expo Khorfakkan sets ambitious Q1 2026 events calendar

SHARJAH, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Khorfakkan has unveiled its events calendar for the first quarter of 2026, featuring a lineup of specialised exhibitions and commercial, cultural, and entertainment activities.

The programme reflects Expo Khorfakkan’s commitment to stimulating economic growth in the Eastern Region and strengthening its position as a distinguished shopping and entertainment destination.

It forms part of the centre’s strategy to create diversified commercial platforms for traders, home-based businesses, and entrepreneurs, while delivering a comprehensive consumer experience that integrates retail, entertainment, and cultural engagement.

Expo Khorfakkan commenced its Q1 2026 events calendar in January, launching innovative exhibitions and events that featured strong participation from local brands.

With the approach of Ramadan, Expo Khorfakkan is set to deliver a comprehensive festive experience combining shopping and entertainment, with exhibitions showcasing a broad selection of Ramadan merchandise, premium gifts, and seasonal essentials, complemented by dedicated food and beverage zones.

Families can enjoy a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere within a dynamic, interactive environment that enhances visitor engagement during the holy month. The line-up includes live workshops, “Hag Al Laila” events, and children’s competitions, providing an interactive and inclusive environment that delivers a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khorfakkan, stated that the launch of the diverse Q1 2026 exhibition agenda underscores the centre’s strategic objective to strengthen Khorfakkan’s position as a leading destination for shopping, entertainment, and engagement in the Eastern Region. He noted that the centre focuses on delivering innovative events tailored to the interests of all visitor segments.

“These exhibitions are designed to combine commercial activity with entertainment and cultural experiences, enabling visitors to explore new products, interact with local designers and traders, and enjoy a safe, family-friendly environment,” Al Mansouri added.

He explained that the launch of these events reinforces Expo Khorfakkan’s strategic focus on supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs by offering effective platforms to display their products and connect with broader audiences.

He further noted that the centre plays an important role in promoting innovation across multiple commercial and cultural sectors. Each exhibition is designed to deliver a differentiated experience that integrates retail, entertainment, and cultural engagement, enabling families and children to participate in interactive activities and Ramadan-themed events, while enhancing social interaction and delivering a holistic visitor experience.