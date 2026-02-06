UAE State Security Department launches security reporting service

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE State Security Department (SSD) has announced the launch of the “SSD” service to receive security reports from members of the public.

The service provides a direct communication channel dedicated to reporting any potential risks or threats that may affect the safety of individuals and the stability of society, thereby enhancing rapid response, increasing the efficiency of preventive security operations, and strengthening the national security framework.

The launch of the service stems from a firm belief that security is a shared responsibility, and that public awareness and participation represent the first line of defence in confronting security challenges. The service aims to empower individuals to become active partners in protecting national achievements and ensuring a safe and stable environment for all, through the proactive prevention of risks before they occur.

The service also seeks to entrench the concept of community partnership and strengthen trust between the public and security institutions, contributing to the preservation of social peace and the early prevention of behaviours that may threaten stability.

The SSD service is responsible for receiving reports of any extremist activity or suspicious conduct that jeopardise community security and individual safety.

It also deals with reports of insults to the state and its symbols, receiving information leaking and espionage reports, and receiving reports of threats, negative behaviours, and other security observations that have impact on community stability.

The State Security Department affirmed its commitment to providing the highest standards of privacy, granting reporters complete freedom to share any information, observations, or suspicions that warrant attention. All reports are received without disclosing the identity of the reporter, and ensuring the highest standards of confidentiality and data protection.

The service allows security reports to be submitted via the toll-free number 8006600, providing a fast and direct communication channel to report any security-related information or observations, thereby enhancing response speed and ensuring efficient handling of reports.

The launch of the SSD service coincides with the verification of the State Security Department’s official account on the “X” platform, which serves as an interactive platform aimed at disseminating accurate security awareness and strengthening positive engagement with the public in support of the supreme national interest.

The State Security Department called on the public to follow its official account on the “X” platform (https://x.com/ssd_gov_ae), which provides the latest updates and security alerts, enhances community awareness, disseminates awareness messages, and clarifies communication channels in support of community security and stability.