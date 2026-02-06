RTA ranks first globally in ‘Best Innovation Hub’ category at GIMI Innovation Awards 2025

DUBAI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a new global milestone, adding to its strong record of pioneering accomplishments after ranking first worldwide in the ‘Best Innovation Hub’ category at the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) Innovation Awards 2025. The award honours entities that deliver tangible impact across innovation ecosystems worldwide.

Shaikha Ahmed Almeheiri, Director of Innovation and Pioneering at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, said, “RTA’s Innovation Accelerator programme aims to maximise the value of start-up innovations in mobility in line with RTA’s strategy and UAE’s national directions. The programme identifies start-ups, evaluates their capabilities, and supports them in developing and implementing innovative solutions within RTA and in collaboration with strategic partners.

This approach activates partnerships between the public and private sectors and helps raise RTA’s innovation maturity index. The programme has proven effective as an integrated operational model that enables innovation and accelerates the adoption of advanced technological solutions.”

She added, “This global recognition affirms the strength and integration of the innovation ecosystem at RTA. The ‘ScaleUp Mobility’ programme, launched by the Innovation and Pioneering Department at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, has established an effective corporate model for enabling innovation and linking it directly to operational results.

“This success has also strengthened the role of RTA’s Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP) as the programme’s innovation and applied arm, by providing the supporting infrastructure and transforming research and innovation outcomes into practical, implementable solutions. This ensures that innovation initiatives remain aligned with the future directions of the mobility sector and RTA’s long-term strategies.”

Almeheiri continued, “This achievement represents global recognition of Dubai’s leadership in government innovation and reinforces our commitment to developing a smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem in partnership with start-ups. The ScaleUp Mobility programme serves as a successful model for linking innovation to tangible operational outcomes.”

The award was announced during the GIMI Innovation Awards ceremony, organised by the Global Innovation Management Institute, which was recently held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with broad participation from leading innovation experts, decision-makers, and representatives of government and private-sector entities from around the world.

The significance of the award for the United Arab Emirates in general, and for Dubai in particular, lies in the global recognition of the RTA as a leading platform for government innovation, strengthening the confidence of start-ups and investors in Dubai’s innovation ecosystem, enhancing international media visibility and global competitiveness, and further consolidating Dubai’s position as a world-leading hub for emerging technologies in urban mobility.