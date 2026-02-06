Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Guatemala’s FM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Carlos Ramiro Martínez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, who is currently visiting the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was attended by Jorge Rafael Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, along with several senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Guatemalan Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegation, and discussed with him ways to strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests across various fields, particularly economic, trade, and investment sectors, and contributes to further prosperity and sustainable development.

RAK Ruler praised the growing ties of friendship and the evolving partnership between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Guatemala, affirming their importance and pivotal role in enhancing development and growth opportunities across several vital sectors for both sides.

Martínez extended thanks and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality, reaffirming Guatemala’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

He also praised the UAE’s leading role and esteemed position at both regional and international levels.