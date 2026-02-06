Saeed Al Hajeri receives Deputy Foreign Minister of Laos as MoU signed between two countries

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, received Maythong Thammavongsa, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and the accompanying delegation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The meeting took place during the delegation’s visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Laos, and explored areas of cooperation and opportunities to further develop them in the economic, investments, technological, and renewable energy sectors. They also addressed several topics of mutual interest.

Al Hajeri commended the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to strengthening cooperation across economic and investment areas, as well as to advancing efforts to conclude bilateral agreements on the avoidance of double taxation and the promotion and protection of investments, in support of sustainable development for both countries.

In this context, Al Hajeri and Thammavongsa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a joint committee between the two countries. The MoU forms part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across various sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides underscored their commitment to further enhancing cooperation and coordination across various sectors, aimed at fulfilling the interests and aspirations of the two nations and their peoples.