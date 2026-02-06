OpenAI launches GPT-5.3-Codex as faster coding agent

WASHINGTON, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI has launched GPT-5.3-Codex, a new Codex model it says expands Codex from coding assistance into a computer-using agent for a broader range of professional tasks.

OpenAI described the release as a step up from GPT-5.2-Codex, combining coding performance with stronger reasoning and professional knowledge in one system. It said the model runs 25% faster than the prior generation in Codex.

GPT-5.3-Codex is available on paid ChatGPT plans wherever Codex is supported, including the Codex app, command line interface, integrated development environment extension, and the web version. OpenAI is working to enable API access.

OpenAI also said the model handles day-to-day website requests differently: underspecified prompts now produce sites with more functionality and more sensible defaults than GPT-5.2-Codex.

OpenAI also highlighted how users supervise long-running agent work. It said the Codex app provides frequent updates on key decisions and progress, and lets users interact while a task is underway rather than waiting for final output.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.3-Codex can respond to feedback mid-task and maintain context during interaction. It compared the workflow to steering a colleague.