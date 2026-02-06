Applied exhibition accompanying International Scientific Sports Conference ‘Excel’ begins tomorrow

SHARJAH, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The applied exhibition accompanying the second International Scientific Sports Conference “Excel” kicks off Saturday at Al Razi Hall, University of Sharjah, translating research-driven concepts into practical, classroom-ready solutions that support the integration of movement into education.

Organised by the Sharjah Women Sports, the exhibition is part of the accompanying programme of the eighth Arab Women Sports Tournament.

Designed as an applied platform, the exhibition translates conference research into practical, school-ready tools that support movement-based, interactive learning models, with a focus on Cycle 1 students (Grades 1–4).

The exhibition presents selected technological and interactive learning tools, including specialised classroom devices such as InteraTip and movement-based educational games, designed to stimulate classroom activity, enhance student focus, and support kinaesthetic learning aligned with curricula. Content is delivered through visual displays and short explanatory videos, offering schools clear, practical insight into classroom implementation and structured integration into the school day.

A specialised Chinese technical team is participating in the exhibition, delivering live, hands-on demonstrations of device operation and educational games. The team provides practical guidance on aligning these tools with curriculum requirements, enhancing movement-based interaction within schools, and ensuring compliance with safety and organisational standards.

The exhibition reflects the wider vision of the “Excel” Conference, which focuses on delivering actionable outcomes, equipping schools with practical tools, and supporting sustainability and scale through education, health, and technology partnerships. It aligns with contemporary international approaches that position movement as a core component of learning quality and school wellbeing.

The second edition of the International Scientific Sports Conference “Excel” is held in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority، under the theme “Integrating Movement into Education”, bringing together scientific expertise, field experience, and applied solutions that offer adaptable, school-ready models.