Emir Qatar, Italian Prime Minister discuss developments in region

MILAN, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar met today with Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Qatar News Agency reported.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop it in various fields.

The meeting also dealt with the most prominent regional and international issues of joint interest, particularly the developments in the region.

This came during a meeting held today between the Emir of Qatar and the Italian Prime Minister at the government palace in Milan, on the occasion of H.H. Sheikh Tamim's visit to attend the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.