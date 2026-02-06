UAE President and German Chancellor discuss bilateral ties and witness exchange of MoUs

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in support of shared interests and development priorities.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During talks with the German Chancellor, who is on an official visit to the UAE, His Highness highlighted the two countries’ robust relations and productive partnerships, particularly in the fields of energy, innovation, and advanced technology. His Highness noted the UAE’s keenness to further expand these ties for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness the UAE President and the German Chancellor emphasised the importance of supporting both regional and global stability by resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.

During the meeting, His Highness and the German Chancellor also witnessed the announcement and exchange of several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries, including:

A Memorandum of Understanding between ADNOC and RWE on cooperation across the gas and liquefied natural gas value chain. The MoU was exchanged by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC, and Dr Markus Krebber, Chief Executive Officer of RWE.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Masdar and RWE on cooperation in the field of battery energy storage systems. The MoU was exchanged by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, and Dr Markus Krebber, Chief Executive Officer of RWE.

A Memorandum of Understanding between TA’ZIZ, Fertiglobe, and Covestro on cooperation in the chemicals sector. The MoU was exchanged by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr Markus Steilemann, Chief Executive Officer of Covestro.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Pro League and the German Bundesliga. The MoU was exchanged by His Excellency Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League, and Mr Peer Naubert, Chief Executive Officer of Bundesliga International.

His Highness hosted a luncheon in honour of the German Chancellor and his accompanying delegation.

Earlier, an official reception ceremony was held for the German Chancellor upon his arrival at Qasr Al Shati, where he was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he greeted a number of sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

His Highness also met with the Chancellor’s accompanying delegation, wishing them success during their visit to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; several ministers, and top officials.