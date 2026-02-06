UAE, Germany deepen energy ties as German Chancellor visits ADNOC HQ

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, today, visited ADNOC’s Headquarters during his official visit to the UAE.

The visit builds on the €14.7 billion investment to support Covestro’s long-term growth as a German industrial champion by XRG, ADNOC’s international energy investment company, and underscores ADNOC’s central role in advancing the UAE-Germany strategic energy partnership.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG, welcomed Chancellor Merz and his delegation, alongside senior executives from ADNOC, XRG and Masdar.

During the visit, Chancellor Merz was briefed on how ADNOC is set to help meet Germany’s growing energy needs with more liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, building on its recent offtake agreements for 1.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG with German companies from the Ruwais LNG project. Additionally, ADNOC is currently supplying 0.7 mtpa of LNG to German customers from its legacy facilities until the Ruwais LNG project comes online.

The Chancellor was given a tour of ADNOC’s state-of-the-art Panorama Digital Command Center and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab and shown how the company is integrating AI from the control room to the board room and deploying advanced technology to maximise value and efficiency.

Dr. Al Jaber said: “It was an honor to welcome Chancellor Merz to ADNOC Headquarters and to reaffirm the strength of the long-term UAE-Germany strategic partnership, which is based on trust, anchored in mutual respect and built on delivery.

The Chancellor’s visit to the UAE has provided a platform to unlock new opportunities for partnership across key sectors including energy, industry, AI and advanced technology and we look forward to greater collaboration with our German partners to create long-term value and drive socioeconomic progress.”

During the visit, ADNOC and RWE Supply & Trading GMBH (RWE) announced a strategic collaboration agreement to explore opportunities for LNG supply to Germany and European markets of up to 1 mtpa for up to 10 years. As part of the agreement, both companies will also explore collaboration in LNG trading, regasification capacity in Germany and Europe and broader opportunities across the gas and LNG value chain.

Masdar and RWE also agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify and pursue investments in battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects in Germany. The visit also witnessed the signing of a MoU between Covestro, Fertiglobe and TA’ZIZ to explore cooperation opportunities in ammonia and sustainable materials.

The UAE and Germany continue to strengthen energy partnerships and ADNOC is central to this. In December 2025, XRG completed its voluntary public takeover offer of Covestro AG (Covestro), a world-leading manufacturer of high-quality polymer materials. Separately, ADNOC delivered the first Middle East LNG cargo to Germany in 2023 and has subsequently entered into multiple LNG supply agreements with German companies.