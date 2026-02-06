UAE, Paraguay issue joint statement on official visit of President Santiago Peña

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Paraguay issued the following joint statement on the occasion of the official visit of Santiago Peña Palacios, President of the Republic of Paraguay, to the United Arab Emirates from 2 to 5 February 2026, to participate in the World Governments Summit alongside leaders from Latin America.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, received President Santiago Peña in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

The meeting highlighted the growing warmth and momentum in UAE–Paraguay relations, rooted in mutual respect, shared aspirations for inclusive development, and a common belief in empowering people as the foundation of national progress and nations building.

During his visit, President Peña also met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero Group.

Discussions focused on how strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced industries can create jobs, enhance digital integration, and support long-term social and economic development.

In Dubai, President Peña was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the Emirates Group. The meetings explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across key sectors, reinforcing shared goals to advance global connectivity, foster innovation, and promote sustainable growth.

Both leaders commended the strong foundation of UAE–Paraguay relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2007, and welcomed the steady progress achieved through practical cooperation and growing exchanges between institutions, businesses, and communities.

During the Summit, President Peña received the “Most Reformed Government Global Award”, recognising the government’s innovative reforms and efforts to modernise public services, enhance transparency, and place citizens at the center of governance. These efforts were guided by President Peña’s vision of creating a resilient system that empowers Paraguay’s citizens to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

President Peña participated in the High-Level Investment Forum – Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighting Paraguay’s stable and open investment climate and the importance of regional cooperation, productive sectors, and long-term planning in driving inclusive growth. President Peña underscored that vision is the foundation of countries’ progress, enabling sustainable development, creating opportunities for citizens and communities, and positioning the region as an attractive destination for global investment.

The leaders welcomed advancements in strategic infrastructure cooperation as a means to bring people closer, improve mobility, and strengthen regional integration. Both sides witnessed the formal signing and the announcement of the Heads of Terms for the Urban Train Project between Etihad Rail and Ferrocarriles del Paraguay Sociedad Anónima (FEPASA), recognising its potential to improve daily commuting, support urban development, and enhance connectivity for workers and businesses.

Cooperation on the development of Silvio Pettirossi International Airport was discussed, underscoring its role in facilitating travel, tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchange.

The leaders witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Abu Dhabi Airports and Paraguay’s National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DINAC) to advance technical cooperation and pre-investment assessments.

The leaders emphasised their shared interest in strengthening economic ties between the UAE and South America in ways that benefit entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturers, and consumers. They reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the MERCOSUR bloc, and commended Paraguay’s constructive role within the bloc, particularly during its pro tempore presidency in the first half of 2026.

Technology and artificial intelligence were identified as key enablers of sustainable growth and effective governance. Both leaders expressed their commitment to expanding cooperation in AI, digital transformation, smart infrastructure solutions, and public utilities. The UAE welcomed collaboration with Paraguayan institutions in areas including safe cities, border security, and digital public services, building on ongoing engagement with leading UAE technology partners.

The leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in the energy and utilities sectors as a cornerstone for sustainable development and an improved quality of life. Both leaders also witnessed the signing of a Government-to-Government Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Paraguay’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, aimed at advancing collaboration across a wide range of areas and promoting continued institutional and commercial engagement to support innovation, sustainability, and reliable service delivery in Paraguay’s energy and utilities sectors.

Cooperation in Paraguay’s mining sector was also discussed, with a shared interest in responsible exploration, skills transfer, and regulatory development that supports local communities and sustainable resource management.

President Peña welcomed the UAE’s support for Paraguay’s human capital development, including scholarships at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, underscoring education, youth empowerment, and academic exchange as pillars of the partnership. Both leaders also commended Dubai Cares’ collaboration with Paraguay’s Ministry of Education and Sciences to advance teacher development through a digital learning platform, reinforcing people-centered cooperation and long-term social development.

The Leaders expressed their intention to continue exchanging experiences in governance, innovation, and public-sector reform for the benefit of their citizens.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Paraguay reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism and reiterated the importance of the de-escalation of tensions and dialogue as effective ways to build confidence and resolve issues of divergence. Both countries also reaffirmed the importance of international law as a key pillar of responsible global engagement.

The leaders called on Iran to end its occupation of the three islands of the United Arab Emirates, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and the principles of the Charter of the UN. Both leaders expressed grave concern on the lack of progress about resolving the dispute between UAE and Iran over the three islands. The two leaders reiterated their support for a peaceful settlement of this dispute through bilateral negotiations or referral to the International Court of Justice in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to end the War in Gaza and welcomed the announcement of its second phase and the establishment of the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip (NCAG), as a temporary transitional body that will take full civil and security responsibility for Gaza. The two leaders expressed their readiness to contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all.

The leaders expressed their appreciation for the leadership of US President Donald J. Trump and for the substantial efforts undertaken by the US and regional partners to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. They emphasised the importance of all parties adhering to the ceasefire in order to alleviate humanitarian suffering and support conditions conducive to lasting peace.

The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-State solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian State living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, based on the 4 June 1967 lines, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

On Sudan, the two leaders condemned attacks against civilians, by the Rapid Support Forces and by the Sudanese Armed Forces. They emphasised the need for both warring parties and their affiliates to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law including the rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Sudan. They further welcomed the ongoing efforts of the Quad (United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt) and the need for an immediate ceasefire and an inclusive and transparent transition process that paves the way toward establishing an independent, civilian-led government with broad-based legitimacy and accountability. They further stressed that Sudan’s future cannot be dictated by extremist groups part of or evidently linked to the Muslim brotherhood, whose destabilizing influence has fueled violence and instability across the region.

The leaders expressed their concern over the spread of extremism and extremist ideologies that fuel terrorism and lead to conflict and are committed to addressing hate speech, extremism, and racism by promoting tolerance and interreligious and intercultural dialogue, in line with the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2686. In this regard, both leaders emphasised their countries’ firm stance in rejecting extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

At the conclusion of the visit, President Santiago Peña expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the United Arab Emirates. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building a forward-looking partnership centered on people, opportunity, and shared prosperity.