World’s first Bundesliga Academy opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The world’s first Bundesliga Academy officially opened today in Abu Dhabi, following the strategic partnership agreement between the UAE Pro League and the Bundesliga.

The academy’s official headquarters and operational centre will be based at Sport X, a purpose-built facility positioned to play a key role in the development of UAE football.

With its specialised expertise, operational capabilities, and advanced facilities, the academy will offer promising players structured development pathways in line with the highest recognised international standards.

The academy will implement methodologies inspired by the Bundesliga, adapted to the local football ecosystem through close collaboration with the UAE Pro League, ensuring alignment with national football development frameworks.

The launch follows the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the UAE Pro League and the Bundesliga, aimed at developing teams on both sides, exchanging expertise, and delivering mutual benefits to football in both friendly nations.

Widely recognised as one of the world’s most successful football leagues across commercial, marketing, and technical domains, the Bundesliga generated revenues of €6.33 billion during the 2024–2025 season, the highest in the competition’s history.

This milestone reflects sustained growth driven by global expansion, strong governance and management systems, advanced broadcast technologies, and excellence in commercial and marketing operations.

The partnership covers several key areas, including exploring pathways for young local talents from the domestic league to Bundesliga clubs, sharing best practices to enhance fan engagement and improve matchday experiences, collaborating on digital platforms and fan community building, exchanging expertise in digital marketing and content creation, and developing advanced commercial partnership and marketing models.