Kosovo President awards Presidential Medal of Merit to Emirates Red Crescent

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, has awarded the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority the Presidential Medal of Merit in recognition of its humanitarian and development initiatives in Kosovo.

The medal was received on behalf of the Authority by Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, ERC Board Chairman, in the presence of Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, and Dr Xhabir Hamiti, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the United Arab Emirates.

The ceremony took place during President Osmani’s visit to the UAE to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

President Osmani praised the UAE’s humanitarian commitment and its steadfast support for Kosovo, highlighting the country’s long-standing solidarity with the Kosovar people. She also lauded the Emirates Red Crescent’s work in health, education and social services, noting that its initiatives have advanced development and reconstruction and significantly improved living conditions for numerous Kosovar families.

Dr Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s initiatives in Kosovo underscore the strength of bilateral relations and the depth of the enduring ties between the two nations. He added that these efforts reflect the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and are further advanced under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a global model for inclusive humanitarian action and sustainable support.

He also conveyed the appreciation of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Authority Chairman, to President Osmani for the honour, noting that the Authority has operated in Kosovo since the early 1990s and continues to deliver humanitarian and development programmes.

Al Mazrouei said the ERC initiatives in Kosovo form part of the UAE’s broader global efforts, particularly in education, healthcare, relief and family empowerment, underscoring its commitment to sustainable humanitarian partnerships in line with the UAE’s values of solidarity and giving.