UAE and Gabon Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Brice Oligui Nguema, President of the Gabonese Republic, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed the Gabonese President at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, expressing his hope that the visit would contribute to the continued development of ties between the two countries. The two leaders explored opportunities to enhance economic cooperation in priority sectors, including renewable energy, food security, and infrastructure.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both sides stressing the importance of supporting peace and stability at both the regional and global levels to foster sustainable progress.

During the meeting, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding development partnerships with African countries and building on its longstanding ties with the continent, in line with the UAE’s approach to promoting constructive cooperation and growth.

Both sides underscored their shared keenness to advance UAE–Gabon ties – which span more than five decades – and strengthen collaboration in priority development sectors. They noted that economic cooperation remains a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.