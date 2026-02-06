UAE and Gabon sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deliver a new era of bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Brice Oligui Nguema, President of the Gabonese Republic, witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between their two nations in Abu Dhabi today. The agreement will significantly enhance bilateral trade flows, enhance private-sector collaboration, and facilitate investment into key sectors, including agriculture, logistics and renewable energy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan heralded the latest CEPA, which will secure economic ties to the West Africa nation and provide new opportunities for the UAE’s exporters and investors. He noted that the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme continues to expand and strengthen relations with countries around the world, opening up new markets for the private sector and consolidating the country’s position at the crossroads of global trade. He added that the CEPA with Gabon marks the latest foreign trade milestone and a transformative moment in their bilateral relations, noting that it will accelerate trade, connect exporters to global supply chains, and create new avenues for investment capable of delivering high-value projects benefiting both economies. His Highness highlighted that both countries are keen to explore opportunities across a range of industries and to help drive shared prosperity and sustainable growth.

The CEPA was signed by His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Thierry Minko, Gabon’s Minister of Economy, Finance, Debt and Investment. The agreement aims to reduce tariffs, remove barriers to trade, facilitate investment flows, and promote private sector collaboration, particularly among SMEs. The CEPA has been designed to support long-term, sustainable development and mutual growth, creating lasting benefits for both nations.

The UAE is already a key partner for Gabon. In 2025, the two nations shared non-oil trade worth USD 320.7 million, more than double the trade value recorded in 2021. The CEPA with Gabon is aligned with the UAE’s broader strategy of expanding economic relations across Africa, recognising the continent's immense potential for sustainable economic growth and diversification. In 2024, the UAE’s non-oil trade with African nations reached USD 112 billion, marking a 34% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, the UAE stands as the largest source of new foreign direct investment in the continent, having invested over USD 110 billion across Africa since 2019.

His Highness and the President of Gabon also witnessed the announcement of a number of memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in the field of defence, the establishment of a joint UAE–Gabon Business Council, and cooperation between the General Women’s Union and Gabon’s Ministry of Social Affairs on a women’s empowerment programme.