United States calls for multilateral talks on nuclear arms control

NEW YORK, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States has called for launching multilateral talks on nuclear arms reduction and strategic stability, based on expanding shared responsibility among nuclear states, rejecting agreements that undermine US interests or overlook non-compliance, and negotiating from a position of strength while maintaining a modern nuclear deterrent.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) marks the beginning of a new phase in arms control, stressing that current global realities require a different approach reflecting shifts in the nuclear balance of power.

In an article published by the US Department of State, Rubio noted that Cold War-era arms control talks, while complex, enhanced US security through trust-building and strict verification. He added that President Donald Trump has made clear that any future arms control agreement must be multilateral and include all major nuclear powers.