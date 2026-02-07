UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish admits 10 new patients from Gaza

AL ARISH, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has admitted 10 new patients from the Gaza Strip over the last three days, including cases with varying medical conditions and injuries.

The admissions come as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the healthcare sector and ease the suffering of the wounded amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

The medical team provided care in line with the highest medical standards, reflecting the hospital’s operational readiness and the professional expertise of its staff.

The floating hospital is equipped with specialised departments including general surgery, emergency medicine, anaesthesia and nursing, supported by comprehensive laboratory, radiology, and pharmacy services.

Dr. Ali Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, said patient admissions have continued since the reopening of the Rafah crossing, noting that the facility has been providing medical support to the wounded and sick for the past two years.

He said the hospital remains fully prepared to receive additional patients from Gaza and deliver the necessary treatment.

The efforts are part of the UAE’s broader medical support framework under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3," which includes operating field hospitals, deploying air and sea bridges to deliver medical supplies, and providing medicines and equipment in coordination with official authorities and humanitarian partners.