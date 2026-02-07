Emirati showdown ignites AWST 2026 volleyball championship as Sharjah power past Al Wasl

SHARJAH, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Host club Sharjah Women’s Sports Club delivered another statement performance on Friday, edging past Al Wasl in a high-intensity all-Emirati showdown to headline the volleyball action at the eighth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026).

The straight-sets victory capped a full day of competition that also saw Akkad Ankawa Club secure their first win of the tournament and Kuwait’s Al Fatat maintain an unbeaten start, as the round-robin stage began to take clearer shape.

The results have intensified the early battle for top spot in the standings, with Sharjah Women’s Sports Club and Kuwait’s Al Fatat both collecting six points from their opening two matches.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club set the tone with a controlled 3–0 win over Al Wasl, taking the sets 25–21, 25–16 and 25–19 to strengthen their position at the top of the standings. The result followed Sharjah’s dominant opening-day victory over Taldara Club.

Earlier in the day, Akkad Ankawa responded to their opening-round setback with a composed 3–1 victory over Lebanese Club Jeunesse Bauchrieh. The Iraqi side recovered from losing the opening set 18–25 to take control of the game, closing out the match 25–19, 25–21 and 25–13 to register their first win of the tournament. The result left the Lebanese team still searching for a breakthrough after suffering a second consecutive defeat.

Kuwait’s Al Fatat continued their strong early form with a second straight-sets win, defeating Syria’s Taldara Club 25–12, 25–15 and 25–18 in Friday’s second match. The result followed Al Fatat’s opening-day victory over Lebanese Club Jeunesse Bauchrieh and confirmed their consistent start to the competition, while Taldara remained winless after also losing in straight sets to Sharjah Women’s Sports Club in their opening fixture.