GCC-Stat releases 10th edition of GCC Statistical Atlas

MUSCAT, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) has released the 10th edition of the GCC Statistical Atlas 2024, to support decision-makers and researchers by providing unified and comparable data that reflect the development realities of the GCC Member States.

The Atlas contributes to strengthening Gulf statistical integration and reinforcing the role of official statistics as a key tool in policymaking and future foresight.

It also offers an integrated and up-to-date picture of the Member States across various population, economic, social and environmental fields, by linking statistical indicators with spatial geographic maps.

Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, affirmed that accurate and reliable statistics represent a fundamental pillar for sound planning and decision-making. He noted that developing statistical work and enhancing its integration among GCC States supports comprehensive development pathways and strengthens the competitiveness of Gulf economies.

Intisar bint Abdullah Al-Wahaibi, Director-General of GCC-Stat, explained that the GCC Statistical Atlas adopts an innovative approach to data presentation by integrating statistical indicators with Geographic Information Systems (GIS), enabling deeper reading and more comprehensive analysis of data. This serves a wide range of users, including government entities, the private sector, media, researchers and the general public.

The publication highlighted that the total population of GCC States reached approximately 61.5 million in 2024, with a population density of 25.5 persons per square kilometre. Youth aged 15–34 years constitute a significant demographic segment, reflecting the youthful nature of GCC societies.

The Atlas also presented developments in key vital indicators, including fertility rates, mortality rates and natural population increase.

On the economic front, the Atlas indicated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of GCC countries at current prices amounted to around US$2.3 trillion, while the average GDP per capita reached approximately US$38.2 thousand.

The overall GCC inflation rate stood at 1.7 percent, reflecting relative price stability during 2024.

In external trade, the publication reported that the volume of merchandise trade exchange in GCC countries reached about $1.6 trillion, with a merchandise trade surplus of $109.7 billion, underscoring the strength of trade performance and the continued pivotal role of GCC States in global trade flows.

The Atlas also addressed energy and environmental statistics, highlighting the GCC’s global standing in crude oil and natural gas production and reserves, as well as indicators related to electricity generation and consumption, water use, and wastewater reuse.

In tourism, transport and communications, the publication reviewed data on inbound tourism, tourism revenues and hotel establishments, alongside infrastructure indicators such as mobile subscriptions, fixed telephone lines, traffic accidents and other measures, demonstrating infrastructure development and improved service levels across GCC countries.