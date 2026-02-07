UAE welcomes US-Iran talks in Sultanate of Oman

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement of talks between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Sultanate of Oman, affirming that this positive development reflects ongoing efforts to advance dialogue and promote de-escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation for the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman to foster an environment conducive to dialogue, commending its hosting of the talks as a step that reflects the Sultanate’s constructive role in advancing mutual understanding at the regional and international levels, and in promoting regional security and stability.

The UAE reiterated its belief that strengthening dialogue and de-escalation, upholding international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states constitute the most effective framework for addressing current crises, underscoring its steadfast commitment to resolving differences through diplomatic means.

Furthermore, the UAE expressed its hope that these consultations will yield positive outcomes that contribute to de-escalation, strengthen regional security and stability, and support regional and international peace.