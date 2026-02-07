People of Determination competitions launched with high participation at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The People of Determination competitions have officially launched at the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion during the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, drawing strong participation from contestants and their families in an atmosphere reflecting the UAE’s values of inclusivity and social solidarity.

Organised by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in collaboration with the Tolerance Club at Abu Dhabi University, the competitions form part of an integrated programme designed to meet participants’ needs, showcase their talents and enhance their social engagement through activities combining entertainment, education and skills development.

The opening was attended by Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, along with officials from the Zayed Higher Organisation and Abu Dhabi University.

The first day featured broad participation by People of Determination in interactive activities aimed at promoting cooperation and teamwork. Events were held across multiple stations, including motor games, creative competitions and educational activities, fostering positive interaction, self-confidence and communication among participants, their families and visitors.

The competitions run until 10th February daily from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Organisers said a comprehensive and safe environment has been ensured, with appropriate technical and organisational support and specialised supervision tailored to participants’ needs.

Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee for the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, said hosting the competitions at the award pavilion underscores the award’s social focus and its role as an inclusive platform for all segments of society.

He said the strong turnout since the opening reflects the initiative’s success in achieving its humanitarian and developmental objectives.

He added that the competitions highlight the capabilities of People of Determination and provide a supportive environment for creative expression, noting that enhancing their participation in community events is a core priority aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision of a cohesive society based on equality and equal opportunity.

Al Mansouri said the programme combines interactive, artistic and awareness-raising activities that help participants develop new skills while reinforcing social values, adding that cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation and Abu Dhabi University represents a successful model of institutional collaboration in support of community-focused initiatives.

The programme includes artistic activities, interactive competitions and awareness sessions, alongside entertainment events and interactive games that enrich the experience for participants and visitors.

The initiative reflects the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award’s commitment to its social role and to supporting efforts that empower People of Determination and enhance their integration into society, in line with the UAE’s humanitarian approach and vision for a more inclusive and sustainable community.