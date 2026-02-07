TRENDS official supporter of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory is participating as an official supporter of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, which began yesterday and will run until 15th February.

The event, being held for the first time in the Middle East, brings together more than 25,000 male and female athletes from over 92 nationalities competing across 38 different sports.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Open Masters Games represents an advanced model of integrating sport with knowledge.

He noted, “Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is not merely a sporting competition, but a global platform that reflects a profound shift in the concept of sport as a sustainable way of life and a fertile domain for scientific research related to health, active ageing, and societal wellbeing.” He added that TRENDS believes successful health and sports policies must be grounded in knowledge and research, and that these Games provide a living model of this approach.

Dr. Al-Ali further highlighted that athletes' participation offers rich material for researchers and policymakers to understand better the relationship between regular physical activity, healthy longevity, and continued productivity and social engagement.

He stressed that such events raise awareness of preventive healthcare and support national efforts to foster a more active and vibrant society.

Abdullah Al Hammadi, senior researcher and Head of the Projects Sector at TRENDS Research & Advisory, affirmed that the Center’s support for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 reflects its commitment to linking scientific research with practical application and to promoting healthy lifestyles through knowledge. He noted that the event represents an important platform for studying the impact of sports on quality of life and community sustainability.