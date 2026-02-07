Arqoub Al Sadeera Race to conclude 10th Al Salam Cycling Championship

DUBAI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai will organise the Arqoub Al Sadeera Race tomorrow, the final event of the 10th Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The race is the largest of its kind, extending from the Al Samha area in Abu Dhabi to Saih Al Salam in Dubai, covering a distance of 100 km.

The race commemorates a key milestone in the UAE’s history. Arqoub Al Sadeera, located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, was the site of the historic meeting between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, during which they laid the foundations for the Union and set a vision for the nation’s future.

Held on 18th February 1968, the meeting was a defining moment in the country’s modern history.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director-General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said the final race, introduced in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marks a fitting conclusion to the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

“The race reflects the UAE’s integrated efforts to expand sports participation and promote a healthy lifestyle, while highlighting the country’s advanced cycling infrastructure, which enables riders to travel seamlessly between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

He added, “Cycling in the UAE is experiencing unprecedented growth, supported by a diverse calendar of races and events held throughout the year. Cooperation between sporting bodies and national institutions is contributing to the development of the sport, raising the standard of national cyclists, and celebrating their achievements.”

The Higher Organising Committee approved a total prize money of AED700,000 for the race, the highest globally for this type of local road cycling race. The race will feature four main categories: professional men and club riders, amateur men, professional women and club riders, and amateur women. Prize allocations will also recognise age-group categories, encouraging participation from cyclists aged 18 to over 66.

The race is organised in cooperation with key entities including the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dubai Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, in addition to strategic partners such as Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Government of Dubai Media Office, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, UAE Cycling Federation (the General Referee), and Dubai Film.

This race concludes a season full of action in the 10th Al Salam Cycling Championship, which began last December with the ‘Safety and Security’ race for Emirati cyclists organised in cooperation with Dubai Police, followed by the H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court Race, held for the second consecutive year from H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court to Al Marmoom with participation from top professional cyclists.

The Championship then featured the Women’s Race in Al Marmoom with international participation, followed by the Women’s Desert Race, and the General Desert Race for professional men, amateurs, and women.