Tomorrow’s weather partly cloudy, humid at night

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall during the daytime.

Conditions are expected to become humid at night and on Monday morning, with the possibility of light fog formation over some coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming active at times, blowing southwesterly to northwesterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough at times northwards. In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times.