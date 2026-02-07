4th Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off

DUBAI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth Dubai Stem Cell Congress commenced today, bringing together more than 500 healthcare professionals, researchers, and specialists, alongside 26 leading scientists, medical experts, and industry leaders in stem cell science from around the world. The two-day event is being held at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel in Dubai.

Organised by the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, the congress highlights the latest developments in stem cell research and regenerative medicine, reflecting the emirate’s growing role as a regional hub for advanced biomedical innovation.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi, Congress Chairperson and CEO of the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, described the congress as a shared journey that crosses borders and disciplines to help reshape the future of stem cell research and regenerative medicine.

She explained that this year’s edition has attracted 26 expert speakers representing major research and clinical centers across Europe, North America, East Asia, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, creating a diverse platform for scientific dialogue and collaboration.

According to Dr. Al Hashimi, the scientific programme focuses on recent advances in stem cell therapy, new directions in regenerative medicine, and the expanding influence of research on the development of future therapeutic technologies.

She noted that stem cell therapy is expected to become an effective treatment option for many diseases that currently have limited or no cure.

On the sidelines of the congress, two strategic Memoranda of Understanding were signed.

The first agreement, signed between the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory and the Molecular Biology & Genomics Center (MBG), establishes an operational collaboration framework in which FSG provides leadership in laboratory operations, quality systems, and service implementation within MBG, strengthening advanced molecular and stem cell service delivery in Dubai.

The second agreement, signed between the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory and TCURX, supports joint initiatives in stem cell research, technology development, and translational therapeutic innovation, expanding international cooperation in regenerative medicine.

The congress programme also features five specialised workshops designed to enhance participants’ scientific knowledge and practical skills while providing direct exposure to global expertise. A dedicated awareness session reviews recent breakthroughs, emerging technologies, and successful clinical applications in stem cell science. Participants attending the congress are eligible to receive 14 Continuing Medical Education credit hours accredited by the Dubai Health Authority.