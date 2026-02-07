72-year-old Emirati woman competes in Open Masters Games 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati female citizen Zafranah Ahmed Al Hosani, aged 72, mother of champions Hamda and Maryam Al Hosani, is participating in the bowling competitions of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, currently taking place until 15th February, with the aim of encouraging women to take part in various events.

In statements marking the opening of the global event in Abu Dhabi, Al Hosani said she was keen to undergo bowling training at Zayed Sports City to ensure a level of readiness that would allow her to deliver a better performance, and to motivate women of all ages to participate.

She noted that the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi represents a major global event in terms of its value and objectives, particularly in encouraging community members to practise sports, given their significant role in sustaining good health.