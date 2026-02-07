European Commission issues guidelines to protect media content on online platforms

BRUSSELS, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has released new guidelines to ensure that professional journalism is recognised and protected across the world's largest digital platforms. These guidelines will help Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) – as defined by the Digital Services Act – and media service providers implement the relevant provisions of the European Media Freedom Act.

Article 18 (1) of the European Media Freedom Act introduces concrete safeguards to protect media content online produced according to professional standards from unjustified removal. These safeguards require VLOPs to notify media providers in advance when they intend to remove journalistic content and clearly explain the reasons for their decision. Media providers are also given 24 hours to respond before the removal takes effect. To benefit from these safeguards, media service providers need to declare that they fulfil certain elements, such as being editorially independent and subject to regulatory oversight, through a functionality put in place by VLOPs.

The guidelines will help VLOPs in implementing the declaration functionality and guide media service providers in completing and handling their declarations. They also outline procedures for VLOPs to consult regulatory authorities when in doubt, and involve civil society organisations, including fact-checkers, in reviewing declarations.

The Commission developed these guidelines through a broad consultation with media service providers, civil society and fact-checking organisations, regulatory authorities and representatives of providers of VLOPs, amongst others.

With most provisions in effect since August 2025, the European Media Freedom Act is a key piece of legislation to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU, ensuring that that media – public and private – can operate more easily across borders in the EU internal market, without undue pressure and taking into account the digital transformation of the media space.