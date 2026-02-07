Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum

SHARJAH, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Saturday the Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum in Al Dhaid City at its new location next to Souq Sharia’t Al Dhaid.

The museum represents a qualitative addition to Sharjah’s network of environmental and ducational destinations and serves as an integrated interactive platform highlighting the components, natural richness, and cultural value of the desert environment.

H.H. unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the official opening of the museum, which comes as part of Sharjah’s long-term vision and efforts to preserve the natural environment. The museum targets families, students, researchers, and nature enthusiasts through advanced interactive educational platforms that employ the latest technologies and teaching practices, helping build a generation aware of sustainability and wildlife protection and positioning environmental education as an effective tool for sustainable development.

On this occasion, H.H. delivered a speech congratulating the opening of the museum and stressing the importance of serious and continuous scientific work to preserve the environment and wildlife.

H.H. expressed his satisfaction with the success of his desert projects, including those related to seeds, animals, and plants.

H.H. reviewed his seed-collection efforts through the establishment of a seed bank, noting that five million seeds have been collected in Sharjah. A similar number of seeds from plants and trees native to the Arabian Peninsula have been preserved in the United Kingdom under the supervision of specialised international research institutions for propagation and scientific experimentation — reflecting the scale of efforts to protect wildlife.

The Ruler of Sharjah explained the reasons for focusing on nature reserves and for breeding plants and animals within them, noting their role in preserving species through complete life chains of flora and fauna. He highlighted that some animals depend on others for food, forming integrated ecological chains.

H.H. outlined different plant and tree species, their characteristics, and ways to conserve them, as well as their environmental and human benefits. He pointed to the unique nature of the Central Region, which has become rich in trees and wildlife. He also noted the success of wheat projects, which achieved a 10% increase in production on the same land area while reducing water consumption to only 10% of expected levels, in addition to other fruit and vegetable cultivation projects.

H.H. spoke about University of Al Dhaid as a unique scientific model built on partnerships with leading universities and offering both academic and applied learning environments. The university focuses on integrated environmental studies and includes specialised colleges in environment and wildlife, helping young men and women gain full awareness of environmental protection based on scientific study.

He affirmed his commitment to preserving the identity and uniqueness of the Central Region through carefully planned projects that respect both place and people, and advised young people in the region to protect the environment and avoid land degradation.

The Ruler of Sharjah praised Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid for strengthening national identity among viewers. He stressed the importance of pride in morals, religion, and identity, and of maintaining ethical conduct toward others and the environment as a guarantee of a dignified life and a cohesive society.

H.H. said: “We must take pride in our land, ourselves, and our good morals, and raise our children well so they become beneficial youth in the future.”

He added that all new projects contribute to providing jobs for the people of the region, benefiting both Sharjah and the UAE. He concluded by referring to upcoming projects that will bring significant benefits to the region.

H.H. toured the museum’s halls and facilities. The building covers 2,755 square metres and includes specialised galleries offering a comprehensive educational experience on the characteristics of the Arabian desert, adaptation methods, and biodiversity, promoting awareness of species protection and ecological balance.

H.H. visited the Desert Hall, which showcases the environmental characteristics of the Arabian desert and the methods of adapting to its harsh conditions. It includes numerous traditional tools and reference materials, as well as a model of the Bedouin tent as a symbol of desert heritage. The hall also introduces methods of identifying seasons through the stars, types of sand dunes and sand movement, in addition to information about minerals and rocks found across the region.

The Ruler of Sharjah stopped at the Plant Hall, where His Highness reviewed its contents and models. The hall presents scientific and interactive content on seasonal and perennial plants in the desert environment, including some endangered species. It also features explanations of plant cells, the process of photosynthesis, and methods for estimating the ages of trees in dry environments, using samples and educational models.

He toured the Insect Hall, which houses a collection of rare butterflies gifted by His Highness to the museum, along with preserved insect specimens. The hall is supported by a digital application that provides scientific information on classification, geographic distribution, and levels of toxicity. It also includes a virtual reality experience introducing the camel spider and its life cycle.

H.H. also visited the Desert Animal Hall, where he reviewed its exhibits highlighting the diversity of reptiles, mammals, and other desert creatures. The hall explains their adaptation strategies to harsh environments and sheds light on several endangered species. It also features an interactive camel experience that includes a three-dimensional anatomical model of the camel.

In the Bird Hall, the Ruler of Sharjah learned about the types of resident and migratory birds in the desert environment, including falcons and eagles, which hold a special place in the heritage of the United Arab Emirates. This is presented through displays on interactive screens that provide extensive specialised information explaining behavioural differences, hunting methods, and dietary systems, in addition to showcasing nests and how to distinguish between them.

H.H. also toured the Book Halls, which offer integrated knowledge content highlighting nature reserves, as well as publications and e-books issued by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority. They also include an interactive e-book about Al Dhaid City, presented as an agricultural oasis of historical and environmental importance.

During the tour, H.H. stopped at the Children’s Hall, where he reviewed the safe, educational, and enjoyable environment designed for child visitors to the museum. He was introduced to activities including exploration, play, colouring, and drawing, aimed at strengthening children’s love of nature, developing scientific curiosity, and establishing environmental awareness from an early age.

Conclusion of the tour

H.H. concluded his tour by watching a performance presented by a group of schoolgirls who sang in appreciation of His Highness and the pioneering projects he has delivered for Al Dhaid City.

Museum role and environmental vision

Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum represents one of the strategic pillars in the environmental awareness and education system in the Emirate of Sharjah. It embodies the emirate’s vision of establishing a balanced and sustainable relationship between humans and their natural environment.

The museum reflects the commitment of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority to providing high-quality knowledge content that highlights the richness and importance of desert ecosystems and strengthens community awareness of their vital role in preserving biodiversity.

The museum features a unique architectural design. Its main gate reflects the character of traditional Emirati architecture in the Central Region through an arched entrance inspired by the arches of forts and heritage buildings, serving as a symbolic threshold into a cultural and knowledge space. The earth-toned façade harmonises with the surrounding desert environment, while the hand-carved wooden gate, with decorations inspired by Islamic motifs, adds a sense of authenticity and craftsmanship, presenting a contemporary model that celebrates Emirati identity and evokes the memory of place.

The museum includes a comprehensive range of facilities that support its scientific and educational mission. These include various administrative offices, two offices for scientific researchers, a fully equipped laboratory supporting research work, a technical support section, specialised environmental education offices, a programmes and activities department, and a guidance section dedicated to providing information and direction to visitors and enhancing their museum experience, in addition to visitor service facilities such as parking and other amenities.



