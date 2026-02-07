Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Souq Sharia’t Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Souq Sharia’t Al Dhaid on Saturday. The market is located near Falaj Al Dhaid and Sharia’t Al Dhaid, in a strategic position between Al Dhaid Fort and Al Mudarissa Tower.

During a tour of the market’s corridors, H.H. reviewed the site, which holds deep historical significance. It previously served as a main stop for convoys to rest and resupply with water and food before continuing their journeys. It was also an important meeting point that contributed to commercial activity and connected Al Dhaid with its surroundings through historic convoys routes.

During the tour, H.H. viewed the various shops within the market and the range of services and products offered by store owners to visitors and local residents. The market represents a qualitative addition to the region’s economic and social landscape. It contributes to stimulating commercial and tourism activity, supports productive families and small and youth-led businesses, and provides a sustainable platform for marketing local products and traditional crafts.

H.H. also reviewed the market entrances, which were designed to ensure smooth movement and integration with the surrounding urban fabric. The market has four main entrances: The first overlooks Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum, The second leads to the rear area of the Souq, The third faces Al Dhaid Fort and The fourth is oriented toward Al Mudarissa Tower.

The market includes a dedicated camel track running alongside it, measuring 8 metres wide and 450 metres long, to be used for camel races and camel beauty contests organised in the area. It also features an arcade overlooking Sharia’t and Falaj Al Dhaid, designed as a natural platform that allows visitors to enjoy views of palm trees and flowing water, and to recall the region’s past and traditional lifestyle.

Souq Sharia’t Al Dhaid was developed with careful preservation of traditional architectural style, while upgrading facilities to meet the needs of visitors and merchants. The market consists of a ground floor with a total area of 3,186 square metres and includes 34 retail units. These range from restaurants and cafés to shops dedicated to local residents for displaying and selling their local, home-made and heritage products, in addition to outlets for international brands. The market also includes two visitor seating areas at the central entrance to enjoy the traditional market atmosphere.

The architectural style of the market — including its arched entrance and extensive wooden elements — is largely inspired by the surrounding desert environment, local culture, and building materials available in the area. These include traditional “arish” palm-frond structures, one of the most prominent features of traditional architecture in the UAE, reflecting harmony between the building and its natural setting.

The market provides 595 parking spaces, including dedicated spaces for people with disabilities and electric vehicle charging spots. To enhance traffic safety and create a secure, integrated environment for both vehicles and pedestrians, more than 900 metres of roads have been paved, a 280-metre pedestrian walkway with a width of 1.5 metres has been built, and safe pedestrian crossings extending over 1.5 kilometres have been implemented.

The market strengthens Al Dhaid’s tourism appeal as a destination that combines history, heritage, and a living economic experience. This positively impacts family income, supports the local economy, and enhances the sustainability of community projects in the region.

Accompanying the Sharjah Ruler at the market’s inauguration were: Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs; Abdullah Mehair Al Ketbi, Minister of State for Federal Supreme Council Affairs; along with a number of senior officials and dignitaries of the region.