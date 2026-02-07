Sharjah Ruler opens Al Dhaid Literary Council

SHARJAH, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Saturday, Al Dhaid Literary Council.

Upon arrival, H.H. unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the official opening of the council. The council embodies Sharjah’s vision of consolidating culture as a pillar of sustainable development and represents a qualitative addition to the cultural landscape of the Central Region. It strengthens Al Dhaid’s position as an active cultural hub and underscores the role of literary councils in building a conscious, cohesive society that is proud of its cultural identity.

Speech by the Ruler of Sharjah

H.H. delivered a speech on the occasion, in which he greeted the officials, residents of the area and poets in attendance, congratulating them on the opening of the council. He spoke about the role of poetry and poets in conveying historical information and preserving accounts of countries and battles in earlier times.

H.H. highlighted his close connection with poetry since childhood, noting that this interest led him to study and write poetry and to use it as a means of expression on various national occasions, alongside his commitment to supporting poets and establishing institutions dedicated to this purpose.

The Ruler of Sharjah pointed to the importance of defensive forts and castles in Arab history, presenting a vivid narrative of their history dating back more than 550 years. He took the audience on a journey through historical locations and figures via the stories and accounts associated with these fortresses and their major role in battles.

H.H. emphasised the importance of studying poetry and the biographies of poets in each region, as poetry documents significant historical events and contributes to the study of regions, customs and the histories of peoples.

H.H. concluded his speech by stressing the importance of preserving Arab heritage through poetry, which represents the memory and history of nations. He highlighted the significance of Al Dhaid Literary Council in activating cultural activities and serving as an effective cultural and literary centre that contributes to enriching the cultural and literary movement in Al Dhaid through supporting poets and creatives and organising cultural events.

Al Dhaid Literary Council, which covers a total area of 1,066 square metres, features an architectural design that blends traditional Emirati style with contemporary modern touches. The design focuses on open spaces and the use of local materials, making the building a living model of architecture that celebrates local identity while keeping pace with the requirements of the modern era.

The council includes a number of facilities dedicated to various activities, including a theatre hall, a large majlis, and two outdoor seating areas, in addition to staff and service facilities and car parking.

The building has been carefully designed to provide an integrated environment that accommodates diverse cultural activities, such as poetry evenings, intellectual seminars, workshops and literary gatherings.

The council plays a pivotal role in strengthening local cultural identity and preserving the Emirati literary and poetic heritage. It also contributes to discovering and nurturing young talents and opens avenues for new generations to engage with leading figures in literature and thought, thereby enhancing the continuity and development of the cultural scene.

Al Dhaid Literary Council serves as a community space that brings together various segments of society, supports cultural work, and reinforces values of belonging and pride in national identity. It further energises local cultural activity, encourages community participation in literary and artistic events, attracts visitors and culture enthusiasts, supports cultural and creative industries, and enhances Al Dhaid’s standing as a cultural destination.

Following the opening, the Ruler of Sharjah toured the council’s facilities, where he was briefed on the library and its collection of books and cultural and poetic publications across various fields of thought, literature and knowledge, and its role in supporting poets, council members and visitors.

Attendees

The opening ceremony was attended, alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Adviser at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; along with a number of senior officials, dignitaries from the region, and guests of the Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival.