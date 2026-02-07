Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Mudarissa Tower in Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the restored Al Mudarissa Tower on Saturday. The tower is located at the north-eastern entrance to Al Dhaid Oasis.

H.H. unveiled the commemorative plaque, officially opening the tower. Its restoration reflects H.H.'s vision of preserving cultural heritage and transforming it into a living landmark that tells the story of the place and its people to future generations, enhancing Sharjah's position on the regional and international cultural tourism map.

H.H. viewed a collection of photographs depicting the tower's restoration and the work undertaken. He also observed a display of traditional agricultural crafts and practices, which contribute to preserving and transmitting cultural heritage to future generations. These displays highlight how all agricultural and palm products were utilised in the past, particularly date palms, which were a source of food security in the past.

H.H. also witnessed a performance of Al Wanna, a traditional performing art form, which expressed, through a number of poems, the celebration of the tower's opening and the various projects in Al Dhaid, as well as appreciation for the efforts of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The tower occupies a total area of 6,346 square metres, surrounded by 1,545 square metres of landscaped green spaces. It houses several facilities that served as the first line of defence for the area. The tower has been restored and preserved according to its original architectural style, protecting the architectural heritage and preserving the memory of the place as an integral part of the emirate's identity.

Al Mudarissa Tower is one of the historical towers that formed part of the traditional defence system of Al Dhaid Oasis. It played a pivotal role in monitoring and securing the agricultural area, as well as protecting water sources and crops, within an integrated defensive system.

In December 2023, Al Dhaid Fort and Falaj Al Dhaid site, including Al Mudarissa Tower, were inscribed on the ICESCO World Heritage List, an international recognition that affirms the historical and cultural value of the site and its importance as a model of defensive architecture linked to the agricultural environment.

Architecturally, Al Mudarissa Tower is distinguished by its traditional local style, utilising building materials readily available in the surrounding environment. Constructed from local clay, it features a medium-height cylindrical structure. The thick, cylindrical walls are supported by a stone foundation for protection against erosion. The base rests on a natural hillock or compacted soil to provide height and enhanced visibility.

The tower comprises a raised entrance for defensive purposes, several stories, and a raised platform, also designed for defensive use. Small, lattice-shaped defensive windows provide observation and early warning. The tower also includes small, rectangular vertical shafts used for ventilation and firing, as well as firing ports.

The tower features a narrow internal staircase used to access the roof for observation and defence. Defensive battlements, typically consisting of alternating projecting and recessed sections, rise above the walls, providing protection for defenders and enhancing firing and observation ranges. The tower walls are surrounded by their original remains, revealing the extent of natural erosion over time, thus demonstrating the building's antiquity and historical authenticity.

The site has also been enhanced with lighting columns surrounding the tower and along the walkways, highlighting the area's beauty and creating a visually pleasing atmosphere for visitors, making the site visible from a distance.

The tower's restoration work involved rehabilitating it according to established archaeological standards, using traditional materials and techniques, while preserving its original architectural elements, including the cylindrical mud walls, the elevated entrance, and the observation and firing ports, without compromising its historical and architectural value.

The opening of the tower was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Districts Affairs Department, Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs, Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, and a number of senior officials and dignitaries of the region.