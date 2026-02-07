UAE National MMA Championship 7 gets underway in Dubai

DUBAI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National MMA Championship 7 got underway on Saturday at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

The opening day featured strong participation from male and female athletes representing top clubs and academies from across the UAE, alongside a noticeable family presence, with parents supporting their sons and daughters throughout the competitions.

The first day of competition included the Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), and Youth B (14–15 years) categories, with the contests showing clear progress in athletes’ performance and the level of technical and mental readiness they have reached. This comes as clubs and academies continue to invest in athlete development through varied training programmes, with their impact clearly evident inside the cage.

Saood Ibrahim Saleh, President of the UAE Handball Federation, said: “The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation continues to make strong efforts in organising championships, supporting athlete development and improving readiness for local and international competitions. Sports federations play an important role in developing young people and encouraging them to use their time in positive ways such as sport. The commitment shown by athletes helps them achieve success and build strong, balanced personalities.”

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the competitions reflect the quality of technical work being delivered by clubs and academies, stressing that performance assessment goes beyond results alone.

He said: “We do not focus only on winning or losing. We look at how athletes think during competition, how they make decisions, and how they manage their effort under pressure. These are important indicators of how training programmes develop both mindset and physical readiness, and they can only be measured in real competition.”

Al Menhali also praised the strong family attendance, noting its positive impact on athletes’ focus and confidence. He said family support in the stands plays an important role in boosting the athletes’ performances and is a key part of the competition experience.

Amal Al Suwaidi, mother of Mohammed Al Suwaidi of Shabab Al Ahli Club, who won the bronze medal in the Youth D under-37kg category, said her son has been practising mixed martial arts for five years and has taken part in every edition of the championship.

She added that the sport helps build character, confidence, and sportsmanship, thanked the Federation for organising the championships, and encouraged parents to support their children in taking up sport.

Competition will continue on Sunday with action in the Youth A (16–17 years) and Adults (18 years and above) categories, bringing the seventh edition of the championship to a close.