Kazakhstan teams top Day 1 Assault Challenge in UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

DUBAI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge officially began on Saturday at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, with teams from Kazakhstan securing the top positions in the Assault Challenge, the opening competition of the championship.

Kazakhstan C claimed first place, recording a time of 00:01:28.32 and earning 109 points. Kazakhstan D followed closely in second place with a time of 00:01:30.72 and 108 points, while Malakhit Team One from Russia secured third place, completing the challenge in 00:01:35.98 and scoring 107 points.

The top three teams were honoured by Major Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operation Affairs at Dubai Police, in the presence of Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and senior officers from Dubai Police, marking a strong and competitive start to this year’s event.

Al Mazroui praised the high level demonstrated by teams on the first day, highlighting their professional execution of the Assault Challenge, which tested operational coordination, accurate live firing, obstacle navigation, physical endurance, and the evacuation of simulated casualties under time pressure.