Dubai’s Burj2Burj Half Marathon returns with 13,700 runners

DUBAI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will once again take centre stage on the global road-running calendar on Sunday, 8 February 2026, as the Burj2Burj Half Marathon gets underway at 6:30 a.m., organised by World’s Iconic and supported by the Dubai Sports Council.

More than 13,700 male and female runners from the UAE and abroad will compete over the 21-kilometre course, making Burj2Burj one of the region’s most prominent international road-running events.

The race begins at Emirates Towers and finishes at Jumeirah Gardens, taking participants past some of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. The route combines competitive distance running with a distinctive urban setting, attracting strong public engagement and spectator support along the course.

Issa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council, said Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for major international sporting events.

“Races such as Burj2Burj reflect Dubai’s long-term commitment to sport, active lifestyles and the delivery of world-class sporting experiences for both residents and visitors,” Sharif said.

Although Burj2Burj is only in its third edition, Sharif highlighted the event’s rapid growth, with participation increasing by more than 170% between the first and second editions, followed by a further 50% increase in the third. International runners now account for more than 30% of total participants, underlining the race’s expanding global appeal.

He added that the presence of elite athletes from Africa, Europe and other regions has helped firmly establish Burj2Burj on the international road-running calendar, while also demonstrating effective public-private collaboration in event delivery, operational excellence, athlete safety and overall race experience.

The 2026 edition features a strong elite field led by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, a two-time Olympic gold medallist in the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres and a three-time world champion over 10 kilometres. Cheptegei holds a personal best of 59:21 in the half marathon.

He is joined by Alphonce Simbu, the 2025 World Marathon Champion and Boston Marathon runner-up, and Germany’s Richard Ringer, the 2022 European champion, setting the stage for a highly competitive men’s race.

In the women’s elite competition, Kenya’s Irene Cheptai, world cross-country champion and bronze medallist at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, headlines the field alongside fellow Kenyan Jacqueline Cherono, winner of the 2025 Rotterdam Marathon, and Britain’s Alexandra Bell, a two-time European cross-country champion and Olympic finalist.