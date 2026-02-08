Second edition of Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival launches Monday with diverse cultural programme

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival will commence tomorrow, Monday.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival will run until 11th February at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The festival represents a major cultural gathering that brings together poets, creatives, and audiences to celebrate Arabic poetry as an integral component of cultural identity.

This second edition takes place amid Abu Dhabi’s dynamic cultural movement and aligns with the initiatives of the Year of the Family 2026, highlighting poetry’s role in strengthening social values and fostering intergenerational connection.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition - which featured the participation of more than 1,000 poets and attracted over 15,000 visitors - the festival has further established itself as a leading Arab cultural platform that unites poets and poetry enthusiasts in a shared space for dialogue and creativity.

The opening day features a series of seminars and panel discussions exploring the presence of poetry in society. These include “Barakatna,” a session dedicated to senior citizens organised by the Family Development Foundation; a seminar titled “Poetic Transformations in Gulf Songs,” with researchers and specialists in folk literature; and presentations of graduate research projects organised by Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities.

Evening sessions continue with intellectual discussions such as “Why Do We Read Poetry Today?”, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, along with sessions on “The Role of Poetry in Documenting Events” and “The History of Poetry in the Arabian Desert,” featuring academics and specialists.

Poetry evenings form a central pillar of the programme, bringing together Nabati and classical Arabic poets in consecutive readings. The first day also includes Emirati traditional performing arts such as the rababah, shilah, al-mankous, al-wanah, al-taghrudah, as well as al-qalta and popular chants.

The second day continues with a rich cultural and knowledge-based programme, opening with “Al-Kharareef,” a session dedicated to folk storytelling traditions. This is followed by a panel titled “Million’s Poet: From Season One to Season Twelve,” reviewing the programme’s journey and its impact on the Arab poetry scene. Additional sessions include “Folk Media and Nabati Poetry” and “Poetry as a Profession,” organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The day also features a Nabati poetry morning session and several evening poetry gatherings, including “In Praise of Connection” and a special evening for university students, alongside the closing show of Million’s Poet as part of the evening programme.

Traditional performing arts continue, in addition to podcast episodes hosting poets and critics who share their experiences and perspectives on poetry.

The final day focuses on the future of Arabic poetry and its relationship with media. Highlights include the seminar “The National Poem Between the Stage and the Media,” sessions on narrations of the Al-Hilali epic in the UAE, and a discussion on the Al-Mankous programme.

A specialised symposium on folk literature and future studies will also be held, along with an intellectual session titled “The Future of Arabic Poetry.” The “Barakatna” session for senior citizens continues as part of the festival’s cultural agenda.

The day features a poetry morning for People of Determination, additional poetry evenings, and concludes with the festival’s closing poetry night.

The festival dedicates space to nurturing emerging talent through the “Young Poet Corner,” offering educational workshops for children in Arabic calligraphy, traditional etiquette (Al-San‘a), and performance skills, alongside interactive sessions introducing both classical and Nabati poetry.

A daily cultural podcast will also accompany the festival, documenting activities and hosting participating poets and guests.

The Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival celebrates Nabati poetry as a core element of Emirati and Gulf culture, while also providing a platform for classical Arabic poetry. Through this vision, the festival balances authenticity and renewal, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role in supporting Arabic poetry and safeguarding cultural heritage.